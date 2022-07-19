FanDuel Group announces two new executive appointments

Christian Genetski has been promoted to president, and Mike Raffensperger has been named to the newly created position of chief commercial officer.

US.- FanDuel Group has announced two new executive appointments. Christian Genetski has been promoted to the role of president, and Mike Raffensperger has been named to the newly created position of chief commercial officer. They will report to chief executive officer Amy Howe.

In the role of president, Genetski will oversee Fanduel’s business development, partnership, corporate strategy, and government affairs units. He will be responsible for driving the company’s vision and execution of strategic partnerships and new business initiatives.

Previously, Genetski served as FanDuel’s chief legal officer. In this role, he worked with US legislators, regulators and industry counterparts to promote sports betting legislation.

Raffensperger, as chief commercial officer, will oversee revenue generation across FanDuel’s sportsbook, casino, racing, daily fantasy and free-to-play platforms. He will also assume oversight for FanDuel’s content and programming assets, including the company’s cable network, TVG. Raffensperger previously worked as FanDuel’s chief marketing officer (CMO).

Howe said: “It cannot be overstated how seminal both Christian and Mike have been to not only the success of FanDuel but to the industry more broadly. Each have helped nurture and evolve FanDuel from innovative upstart to the dominant market leader in sports betting and igaming. I am delighted to expand their roles as we continue into the future.”

“Keeping Christian’s deep institutional knowledge within FanDuel was critically important to me. In his expanded role, Christian’s expert voice will impact decisions that are vital to creating a sustainable long-term business, while providing critical continuity for FanDuel to thrive in the future.

“Similarly, Mike’s leadership of our revenue producing commercial units and marketing is a structure we believe best positions us for growth and reflects how important his performance has been to our success.”

FanDuel recently appointed Andrew Sheh as chief technology officer. Sheh will be responsible for oversight of the company’s customer-facing engineering and platform development teams, as well as IT architecture and personnel.

The company has also appointed Asaf Noifeld as managing director for online casino. In the newly created role, Noifeld is responsible for supervising the company’s online casino business. Meanwhile, it named David Jennings as chief financial officer. He is responsible for oversight of all FanDuel’s finance functions including FP&A, strategy, accounting, procurement, tax and treasury.

FanDuel launches live dealer studios in Michigan and Pennsylvania

FanDuel Group is launching its first live dealer studios in partnership with Evolution. The studios will be based in Michigan and Pennsylvania and will be used to stream live dealer games, including blackjack and roulette, to customers in each state.

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia, while also operating the Stardust brand in New Jersey and Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. It recently appointed Asaf Noifeld as managing director for online casino.

