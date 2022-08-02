FanDuel appoints Carolyn Renzin as chief legal officer

Carolyn Renzin will also continue in her role as chief compliance officer.

US.- FanDuel Group has named Carolyn Renzin as irs new chief legal officer. Renzin, who will continue in her role as chief compliance officer, will now be responsible for overseeing legal, risk, regulatory engagement, compliance, and responsible gaming. She will continue to promote customer safety, security and compliance.

Renzin previously worked at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co as an assistant general counsel, regulatory litigator, and in the office of the general counsel. She also worked with Guidepost Solutions and Stillman, Friedman and Shechtman.

FanDuel president Christian Genetski said: “Carolyn is a passionate, bright, empathetic, and extremely hard-working leader and colleague. In her time at FanDuel, she has led transformative change for our business in building out a regulatory and compliance function befitting the current and future scale of our company, and I’m confident she is the right choice to lead our high-performing legal team going forward.”

Christian Genetski was named FanDuel president in July, while Mike Raffensperger was appointed to the newly created position of chief commercial officer. Genetski oversees Fanduel’s business development, partnership, corporate strategy, and government affairs units.

FanDuel launches live dealer studios in Michigan and Pennsylvania

FanDuel Group is launching its first live dealer studios in partnership with Evolution. The studios will be based in Michigan and Pennsylvania and will be used to stream live dealer games, including blackjack and roulette, to customers in each state.

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia, while also operating the Stardust brand in New Jersey and Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. It recently appointed Asaf Noifeld as managing director for online casino.

