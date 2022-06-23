Nevada Gaming Commission approves Legends Bay Casino

The Nevada Gaming Commission has voted to approve the Legends Bay Casino, which hopes for an August opening.

US.- Legends Bay Casino in Reno has received final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission, paving the way for Olympia Gaming to begin operations in August. It will be the first new casino built in Northern Nevada from the ground up in more than 20 years. The last new casino to open in Reno was Silver Legacy in 1995.

The Nevada Gaming Commission vote comes over two weeks after the Nevada Gaming Control Board recommended the approval of the licence.

DeCourcy Graham, Olympia Gaming’s chief operating officer, said: “We deeply appreciate the support of the Nevada Gaming Commission throughout this process and are excited to open later this summer.”

Court Cardinal, regional president of Olympia Gaming, said: “We can’t wait to not only bring 300 new and rewarding jobs to the community but also to introduce next-level gaming, dining, and entertainment experiences to the Reno-Sparks area.

“We encourage people who are looking for a wonderful new job opportunity to get a head start by applying online at legendsbaycasino.com to join our team.”

Olympia is hiring for open positions in departments including food and beverage, casino, Circa Sportsbook, engineering, security, surveillance, information technology. Interested candidates can apply online and can learn more about the hiring fairs by visiting www.legendsbaycasino.com.

Hiring events will be in person at the Hampton Inn & Suites adjacent to Legends Bay Casino. Applicants should bring a resume and be ready to meet with a hiring manager. Job fairs will be held each week starting July 13 and running through August 3. On-the-spot offers may be made including a possible $500 signing bonus.

Legends Bay Casino will also offer guaranteed pay equal to 40 hours for each week of two-week training.

The casino has been 15 years in the planning. Olympia Gaming acquired the property for Legends Bay Casino in 2006. The original project was cancelled during the 2007 recession and then again postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Legends Bay will be integrated into The Outlets at Legends shopping centre, an open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. The $120m venue will cover 80,000 square feet boasting a 40,000 square-foot gaming floor with 660 slot machines, 10 table games, and a sportsbook operated by Derek Stevens’ Circa Sports.

Olympia Gaming also recently announced several food-and-beverage options at Legends Bay Casino. These include: Duke’s Steakhouse; LB Grill; Craft 55; and Food Truck Hall.

