FanDuel partners with Boyd Gaming to rebrand Las Vegas’ Fremont Casino sportsbook

The venue, which will remain operated by Boyd Sports, will provide FanDuel odds and branding.

US.- FanDuel Group has signed an agreement with Boyd Gaming to brand the Fremont Hotel Casino sportsbook. The sports betting operator will provide odds and branding to the venue while Boyd will continue to manage the book’s betting operations.

FanDuel is set to operate retail and mobile sports betting in Boyd casinos in eight of the company’s nine licensed states by early 2023. It does not currently have approval to launch its own sports betting app in Nevada, but this could change in the future. FanDuel operated daily fantasy sports contests until 2015, when the state determined that daily fantasy was a form of sports betting, putting an end to the firm’s operations.

Boyd VP of corporate communications David Strow said: “We believe the FanDuel Sportsbook would be a great addition to the Fremont and the downtown area. We look forward to sharing more details following the receipt of required regulatory approvals.”

This week, FanDuel announced the promotion of Andrew Sneyd to executive vice president of marketing. Formerly the senior vice president of brand, Sneyd will now oversee the core marketing functions across the company’s full portfolio of brands. That covers sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino, advance-deposit wagering, retail, and free-to-play.

FanDuel has also named Carolyn Renzin as its new chief legal officer. In July, the firm announced two new executive appointments. Christian Genetski was promoted to the role of president, and Mike Raffensperger was named to the newly created position of chief commercial officer.