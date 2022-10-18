Saracen Casino Resort partners with US Integrity

Saracen Casino Resort is one of the three sportsbooks in Arkansas.

US Integrity will supply integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

US.- US Integrity announced a partnership with Saracen Casino Resort, one of the three sportsbooks that operate in the state of Arkansas. The deal will see US Integrity supply integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

Saracen Casino features 80,000 square feet of gaming space, 1,900 slot machines, 40 table games, and the state’s only poker room. It operates a statewide mobile platform under the name BetSaracen.

“We are extremely excited to be working with U.S. Integrity as we continue to strengthen the protection of our platform,” said Carlton Saffa, chief market officer of the Saracen Resort Casino.

“This partnership with U.S. Integrity gives us the ability to identify possible wagering abnormalities in real-time and enables us to immediately identify potentially suspicious wagering activity, further enhancing our brand and providing an even more robust and fair market for our customers.”

Matthew Holt, US Integrity’s CEO and co-founder, said: “U.S Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Saracen Casino Resort. Their commitment to instilling the highest integrity standards align with U.S. Integrity’s initiative to ensure that sports wagering remains fair and safe.”

In September, US Integrity and the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, renewed their partnership. The university will continue to receive integrity monitoring services via US Integrity’s proprietary dashboard. US Integrity has also announced partnerships with Spokane Tribe Casino in Washington, the peer-to-peer sports betting exchange Prophet Exchange and Thrill One Sports & Entertainment.