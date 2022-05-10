Saracen Casino in Arkansas launches sports betting app

BetSaracen is the second mobile sports betting platform to launch in Arkansas.

Arkansas’s Saracen Casino Resort has launched its BetSaracen app.

US.- After a delay of a couple of months delay, Saracen Casino Resort in Arkansas has launched its mobile sports betting app. BetSaracen is the second platform in Arkansas to accept mobile wagers. Southland Casino Racing’s Betly sportsbook launched on March 5.

Saracen Casino Resort, which is located in Pine Bluff and is owned by the Quapaw Nation of Oklahoma, partnered with Amelco UK of London to develop its betting platform.

Saracen’s chief market officer Carlton Saffa said: “Our Saracen Team has worked day and night for months to finally bring a first-class, Arkansas-based Sports Wagering App platform to the state’s many sports fans.”

BetSaracen’s launch enhances competition within the state’s legal mobile sports betting market. Arkansas’ third casino, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, is expected to launch a sports betting app in the next few weeks.

Mobile sports gaming became legal on March 4 after a proposed rule by the state’s Racing Commission allowing betting off casino premises secured approval. Mobile sports betting had been expected to launch for the Super Bowl, but was held up over debate around a rule that means Arkansas casinos must retain 51 per cent of revenue from any contract with a third-party vendor.

Unanimously signed off on December 30, the 51 per cent split would set Arkansas apart from other states offering sports gaming: the national average share is between 5 per cent to 15 per cent with local casinos. Most states allow operators and casinos to negotiate their revenue-sharing agreements.

