Pariplay extends partnership with Ainsworth Game Technology in Canada

The partnership is an extension of a collaboration that covered Latam.

Ainsworth’s games will be available to Pariplay’s network of Canadian operators through the Fusion aggregation platform.

Canada.- NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has extended its partnership with Ainsworth Game Technology Limited to launch the supplier’s online content in Canada. Ainsworth’s games will be available to Pariplay’s network of Canadian operators through the Fusion aggregation platform.

The partnership is an extension of a collaboration through which Ainsworth’s content is already live in LatAm through Pariplay.

Shivan Patel, commercial director of North America at Pariplay, said: “Our partnership with Ainsworth has been a great one with their content performing well in the markets where we have rolled it out. Extending the deal to launch their portfolio into Canada is a testament to the success of our collaboration and sees us further boost our offering to our operator partners in the region.”

Jason Lim, general manager of digital and online gaming at Ainsworth, added: “Pariplay has been an important partner, enabling us to rapidly bring our content to market in a streamlined manner. Collaborating to further our reach in Canada was an obvious choice and we look forward to strengthening our partnership.”

Last month, Pariplay content went live for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the Canadian province of Ontario. A range of slots from Pariplay’s in-house studio Wizard Games is now available with the operator, following a similar launch with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey, in January.

Pariplay also signed a deal with Urgent Games to integrate its content into the Pariplay Fusion aggregation platform. Urgent Games provides games such as baccarat, bingo, craps, roulette, slots and crash games. Pariplay’s Fusion offering consists of over 14,000 games from over 80 suppliers.

Pariplay recently appointed Dirk Camilleri as VP of product. Camilleri is responsible for continuing with the rollout of Pariplay’s aggregation platform in key regulated markets worldwide. The company also named Alexandar Petrovich as VP of operations.