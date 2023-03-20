Pariplay launches content with Caesars Sportsbook in Ontario

Games such as Gods of Kemet, Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches are now available.

Content from Pariplay’s in-house studio Wizard Games is now available to Caesars players.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has gone live with its content for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the Canadian province of Ontario. A range of slots from Pariplay’s in-house studio Wizard Games is now available with the operator, following a similar launch with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey, in January.

Through Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform, games such as Gods of Kemet, Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches are available to Caesars players. Other titles from Wizard Games will launch in the coming months through the rollout of content from both third-party vendors and partners on the Ignite programme.

Joey Hurtado, managing director at Wizard Games, said: “It’s a privilege to once again be responsible for the first studio to take its games live through Pariplay in a new region with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, this time in Ontario. We believe our games will continue to resonate with players across North America and look forward to seeing how Canadian players react to what we put in front of them.”

Shivan Patel, vice president of North America at Pariplay, added: “We continue to make progress in the North American market and this launch marks the latest significant achievement, as we strive to offer a content portfolio that is honed to the preferences of players in the region. Caesars Sportsbook & Casino has already proven to be a highly valuable partner in New Jersey and we are excited to extend our alliance to cover another market of great potential in Ontario.”

Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president of iGaming at Caesars Digital, commented: “Pariplay’s extensive collection of content, which includes its acclaimed Wizard Games range, is something we’re excited to share with our players in Ontario. The addition of these games brings considerable value to our already diverse portfolio, ensuring our players will be engaged by high-quality casino content.”

Recently, NeoGames announced that its subsidiary Pariplay will launch content with DraftKings in New Jersey. Content includes in-house casino games studio Wizard Games’ titles such as Spirit of Mustang as well as third-party games. Pariplay expects to take the content live with DraftKings in Michigan and West Virginia, with a longer-term view to cover other jurisdictions, pending agreement, licensure and regulatory approval.

