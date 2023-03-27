Pariplay appoints Dirk Camilleri as VP of products

Camilleri will be responsible for continuing with the rollout of Pariplay’s aggregation platform.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has appointed Dirk Camilleri as VP of product. Camilleri will be responsible for continuing with the rollout of Pariplay’s aggregation platform in key regulated markets worldwide.

Camilleri worked at Green Jade Games, where he held the role of chief product and technology officer. He previously held key positions in product development at Global Gaming, Jackpotjoy Group and Betsson Group.

Adrian Bailey, managing director at Pariplay, said: “We are always looking to add excellent talent to our growing team, and Dirk definitely fits the bill. We’re confident he’ll bring his expertise from both the B2B and B2C sides of the industry and look to push us to the next level.”

Dirk Camilleri, VP of products at Pariplay, added: “Pariplay is a market leader in the aggregation space, and I’m delighted to be joining them at the start of what should be a pivotal year for the company. With so much growth planned, it’s an exciting time to start my journey here, and I look forward to being part of its next steps.”

It’s the latest major hire for Pariplay, following the recent addition of Alexandar Petrovich as VP of operations.

Pariplay launches content with Caesars Sportsbook in Ontario

Pariplay has gone live with its content for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the Canadian province of Ontario. A range of slots from Pariplay’s in-house studio Wizard Games is now available with the operator, following a similar launch with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey, in January.

Through Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform, games such as Gods of Kemet, Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches are available to Caesars players. Other titles from Wizard Games will launch in the coming months through the rollout of content from both third-party vendors and partners on the Ignite programme.