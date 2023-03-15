Pariplay names Alexandar Petrovich as VP of operations

Petrovich will plan, direct, coordinate and oversee operations.

US.- NeoGames S.A subsidiary Pariplay has appointed Alexandar Petrovich as VP of operations. In his new role, Petrovich will plan, direct, coordinate, and oversee operations, as well as ensure the consistent delivery of key products and upgrades to the Fusion and Ignite platforms.

With more than 17 years of experience in the industry, Petrovich previously served at Mansion Group as a managing director/director of operations. He held several other roles at Mansion, William Hill, and Playtech among others. Most recently, he served as a consultant for an organisation that represents the American entertainment brand WPT.com in areas of product, commercial, and corporate strategy.

Adrian Bailey, managing director at Pariplay, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the strides we have made as a business, and that is due to the caliber of our people. Alexandar brings with him a wealth of experience in the industry, and we’re confident he’ll be a magnificent addition to our team.”

Petrovich added: “Pariplay is an organization that is on an incredible path, and I’m enthusiastic and thrilled to join as it embarks on a new phase. I’m looking forward to contributing to the company expansion and propelling the business forward with my expertise towards reaching new heights.”

Pariplay to provide new igaming content for DraftKings in New Jersey

Last week, NeoGames announced that its subsidiary Pariplay will launch content with DraftKings in New Jersey. Content includes in-house casino games studio Wizard Games’ titles such as Spirit of Mustang as well as third-party games.

Initially launching in New Jersey, Pariplay expects to take the content live with DraftKings in Michigan and West Virginia, with a longer-term view to cover other jurisdictions, pending agreement, licensure and regulatory approval.