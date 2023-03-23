Pariplay adds Urgent Games to Fusion platform

The British Columbia Lottery Commission has reached an agreement with Everi.

The NeoGames subsidiary has signed a partnership with Urgent Games.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has signed a partnership with Urgent Games to integrate its content into the Pariplay Fusion aggregation platform.

Urgent Games provides games such as baccarat, bingo, craps, roulette, slots and crash games. Pariplay’s Fusion offering consists of over 14,000 games from 80+ suppliers.

Enrico Bradamante, chief commercial officer at Pariplay, said: “We are always on the lookout for bright, engaging content to drive forward our Fusion offering, and Urgent Games is a perfect match for our ambitions. Our aggregation platform has enjoyed incredible success since its launch, and by adding progressive, successful providers, we’re able to sustain it as a market-leading solution.”

Adam Petroli, chief executive officer at Urgent Games, added: “We’re immensely proud of our portfolio of engaging, diverse content and are extremely satisfied with this new partnership. Joining the Fusion platform significantly expands our reach in key regulated markets, and will further drive us forward.”

Recently, Pariplay appointed Alexandar Petrovich as VP of operations. In his new role, Petrovich will plan, direct, coordinate, and oversee operations, as well as ensure the consistent delivery of key products and upgrades to the Fusion and Ignite platforms.