Kansas sports betting market might not launch in time for NFL season

The hope is that the Kansas sports betting market can launch in September, during the NFL season, but it’s uncertain.

US.- When Kansas governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 84 into law on May 12, the original timeline envisaged was for sports betting to start in early 2023, but at the official signing ceremony, Kelly said operations could start as early as this autumn, in time for football season. However, it remains uncertain if the sports wagering market may meet the September deadline.

Todd Allen, the director of wagering for the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission mentioned to BetKansas.com, the agency’s members did not vote on draft regulations for the rollout of betting. The delay could cause the Kansas sports betting launch to get pushed back. T

By August 1, the commission needs to have a process in place to complete background investigations on sportsbook platforms, and those investigations are to start by the middle of the month. KRGC is also drafting regulations to oversee sports betting, and its board is expected to take them on August 12.

Then on September 1, the Kansas Lottery is to create the process to approve sportsbook platforms. The NFL starts its regular season on September 8.

The four state-owned casinos have already announced partnerships with sportsbook platforms that would allow for retail and mobile sports betting in Kansas.

Kansas is the 35th US state to legalise sports betting. The new law will allow people in Kansas to bet online on sporting events and to place bets at state-owned casinos and up to 50 other locations chosen by each casino.

Kansas’s sports betting legislation was approved by the Senate and House of Representatives in April, the Senate by 21 votes to 13 and the House of Representatives 73 to 49. It will allow each of the state’s four casinos to operate retail sportsbooks and three online skins. The casinos can partner with 50 retail venues to operate betting kiosks. Kansas will collect a 10 per cent tax on sports betting revenue.

Tribal casinos will negotiate with the state to offer sports wagering. They will be able to make a request to the Kansas governor and Kansas Lottery director to operate a sportsbook under similar terms and conditions to the state-run casinos.