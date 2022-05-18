Boot Hill Casino in Kansas to launch sports betting via DraftKings and Bally’s

The Butler National Corporation subsidiary has signed agreements with the sports betting providers.

US.- Butler National Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary that manages Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City, Kansas, has signed agreements with sports betting providers, DraftKings and Bally’s Corporation.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Kansas’ new sports betting law provides that the Butler National subsidiary may contract with up to three sports wagering platform providers. It may also offer sports betting at a retail sportsbook in the Boot Hill Casino.

Clark Stewart, CEO, Butler National Corporation, said: “We worked diligently to find partners that would bring Kansans a seamless, safe and premium sports betting experience. We are ready to work with DraftKings and Bally’s to make sports wagering available in Kansas.”

“We are hopeful to try to bring mobile sports betting to Kansans by football season. Kansans should be proud of the cooperative efforts by Kansas Legislators, our governor, government agencies and private businesses, like Butler National Corporation, to bring legalized sports betting to Kansas.”

Diane Giardine, general manager, Boot Hill Casino & Resort, added: “This is an exciting addition to the gaming experience we are able to offer our patrons. We are eager to move forward with our partners to bring legal, safe sports betting to historic Dodge City, Kansas.”

Griffin Finan, vice president of government affairs, associate general counsel, DraftKings, commented: “With the passage of mobile sports betting legislation in Kansas, DraftKings is excited for the opportunity to enter the state pending licensure and regulatory approvals. Together with Boot Hill Casino & Resort, we look forward to engaging with Kansans and providing them with a world-class sports betting experience.”

Adi Dhandhania, chief operating officer of North America for Bally’s Interactive, said: “We are pleased that Kansas has now legalized sports betting, joining an increasing number of states across the nation. We look forward to working with our partners at Boot Hill Casino & Resort to bring the Bally’s online gaming experience to Kansans.”

Boot Hill Casino & Resort features over 500 electronic gaming machines, 14 table games, and a 150-seat dining restaurant known as Firesides at Boot Hill. The lottery facility games at the venue are owned and operated by the Kansas Lottery.

Kansas governor signs sports betting into law

On May 12, governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 84 into law which authorizes sports betting in Kansas. The sports wagering law becomes effective July 1. The Senate and House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill in April, the Senate by 21 to 13 and the House of Representatives 73 to 49.

The Kansas Lottery and the state racing and gaming commission have begun the process of promulgating rules but it’s still unknown when the first bets could be placed. Kansas is the 35th US state to legalise sports betting.