Kansas may see earlier launch of sports betting

The Kansas sports betting market is set to launch in early 2023, but the governor has suggested it could be brought forward to the start of the NFL season.

US.- When Kansas governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 84 into law on May 12, the original timeline envisaged was for sports betting to start in early 2023. However, at the official signing ceremony this week, Kelly was more optimistic, saying operations could start as early as this autumn, in time for football season.

The Kansas Lottery and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission have begun the process of promulgating rules. Kansas is the 35th US state to legalise sports betting. The new law will allow people in Kansas to bet online on sporting events and to place bets at state-owned casinos and up to 50 other locations chosen by each casino.

Kansas’s sports betting legislation was approved by the Senate and House of Representatives in April, the Senate by 21 votes to 13 and the House of Representatives 73 to 49. It will allow each of the state’s four casinos to operate retail sportsbooks and three online skins. The casinos can partner with 50 retail venues to operate betting kiosks. Kansas will collect a 10 per cent tax on sports betting revenue.

Tribal casinos will negotiate with the state to offer sports wagering. They will be able to make a request to the Kansas governor and Kansas Lottery director to operate a sportsbook under similar terms and conditions to the state-run casinos.

The Racing and Gaming Commission plans to present a set of draft rules at a meeting on July 22, outlinging how it will receive, consider and approve proposed gaming facility contracts.

