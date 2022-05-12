Kansas governor signs sports betting into law

Governor Laura Kelly has signed Senate Bill 84 into law after the Senate and House of Representatives voted in favour.

US.- Kansas governor Laura Kelly has signed Senate Bill 84 into law, legalising sports betting in the state. The Senate and House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill in April, the Senate by 21 to 13 and the House of Representatives 73 to 49.

The Kansas Lottery and the state racing and gaming commission has begun the process of promulgating rules but it’s still unknown when the first bets could be placed. Kansas is the 35th US state to legalise sports betting. The new law will allow Kansas players to bet online on sporting events and to place bets at state-owned casinos and up to 50 other locations chosen by each casino.

Kansas’s sports betting legislation allows each of the state’s four casinos to operate retail sportsbooks. The casinos also receive three online skins. The casinos can partner with 50 retail venues to operate betting kiosks. Kansas will collect a 10 per cent tax on sports betting revenue.

In March, the state of Arkansas launched online mobile sports betting. Southland Casino in West Memphis was the first venue to launch its regulated online sportsbook, Betly.