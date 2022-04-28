Kansas House passes sports betting bill

State and tribal casinos would be able to offer sportsbooks.

US.- The Kansas House has passed the House Substitute for Senate Bill 84, which would legalise sports betting in Kansas by expanding the lottery act. The House passed the bill in a 73-49 vote. It must now pass the Senate before it can be forwarded to governor Laura Kelly. There’s no guarantee it will be approved.

The proposal would allow the state-owned casinos in Dodge City, Pittsburg, Mulvane and Kansas City, which are under the control of the Kansas Lottery, to operate sportsbooks. Up to three online sports betting operators would be allowed per casino.

Tribal casinos would be able to negotiate with the state to offer sports wagering. They would be able to request to the Kansas governor and Kansas Lottery director to operate a sportsbook under similar terms and conditions to the state-run casinos.

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission would be responsible for acting as the sports betting regulator.