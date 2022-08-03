Joe Lupo to run Hard Rock Las Vegas

The current president of Hard Rock Atlantic City will run the Mirage Hotel & Casino, when Hard Rock takes over the venue from MGM Resorts International.

US.- Hard Rock International has announced who will be in charge at the iconic Mirage Hotel & Casino when its deal with MGM Resorts is approved by the Nevada’s gambling regulators. Joe Lupo, current president of Hard Rock’s Atlantic City casino, will helm the Las Vegas property.

Lupo has a long experience in the casino industry. He has worked at various Boyd Gaming properties, including the former Stardust Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, where he was the director of the race and sportsbook. He also served as president of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida and senior vice president of the Borgata casino.

He is also president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, a position he will have to leave.

Lupo said: “The last four years in Atlantic City have been such a rewarding experience for me. I feel humbled and excited to be appointed as the new president of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas project, and to return home to my family.”

Hard Rock chairman Jim Allen said Lupo “has achieved amazing results” in his four years leading the company’s Atlantic City property.

“Thanks to his dedication and expertise, financial results continue to outperform expectations, while our team members share an unmatched commitment to guest service and satisfaction,” Allen said. “I am confident Joe Lupo will achieve even greater success at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.”

Joe Lupo will leave his current position at Hard Rock’s Atlantic City casino on 1 September. That position will be taken by the current general manager, Anthony Faranca, who said: “I’m thrilled to lead this incredible team and confident that we will continue to accomplish great things in Atlantic City.”

Hard Rock Las Vegas

Hard Rock International has confirmed that the rebranded Mirage Hotel & Casino will open in 2025. It reached an agreement to buy the resort from MGM Resorts for $1.07bn in December. The Seminole Tribe of Florida, owner of Hard Rock, will transform the resort into Hard Rock Las Vegas with the company’s iconic guitar-shaped structure. The venue will close for construction later this year.

Until 2020, Hard Rock was present in Las Vegas with the Hard Rock Hotel. However, the company did not own or manage the hotel and it has since been rebranded as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, now operated by Mohegan Sun.

Hard Rock chairman Jim Allen said: “We are honored to welcome The Mirage’s 3,500 team members to the Hard Rock family. When complete, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort welcoming meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its nearly 80-acre center-strip location.”