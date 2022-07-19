Hard Rock Las Vegas to open in 2025

The firm has confirmed the launch date for the rebranded Mirage Hotel & Casino after MGM Resorts.

US.- Hard Rock International has confirmed that the rebranded Mirage Hotel & Casino will open in 2025. It reached an agreement to buy the resort from MGM Resorts for $1.07bn in December.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida, owner of Hard Rock, will transform the resort into Hard Rock Las Vegas in the company’s iconic guitar-shaped structure. The venue will close for construction later this year.

Until 2020, Hard Rock was present in Las Vegas with the Hard Rock Hotel. However, the company did not own or manage the hotel and it has since been rebranded as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, now operated by Mohegan Sun.

Hard Rock chairman Jim Allen said: “We are honored to welcome The Mirage’s 3,500 team members to the Hard Rock family. When complete, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort welcoming meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its nearly 80-acre center-strip location.”

In June, Hard Rock International and GEK Terna Group announced more details for their construction and operation of an integrated resort and casino at Hellinikon, the former airport in the Greek capital of Athens. The 5-Star luxury resort is scheduled to open in 2026.

Construction of the project is expected to begin within the first few months of 2023 and will last around three years. The development will include a casino with 200 tables and 2,000 gaming machines and a tower with more than 1,000 guest rooms and suites overlooking the waterfront and views across Athens to the Parthenon. The project includes an entertainment venue, the highest outdoor rooftop terrace in Athens and a spa.

Las Vegas’ Silverton Casino Hotel to undergo $45m renovation

The Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas will undergo a $45m renovation to mark its 25th anniversary. The hotel and pool will close during the work. The Sway pool deck will be closed starting in August and is scheduled to reopen in early 2023. The casino, restaurants, aquarium, Veil Pavilion, Johnny Rockets, Starbucks and Bass Pro Shops will remain open.

Some 300 guest rooms and suites will be transformed into “rustic-luxe” rooms, with their “own design stories”. Some of the themes include Cowboy Kitsch Collection, Rustic Modern Collection, and Livin’ Lodge Collection. The move is inspired by sister property Hotel Drover, which opened in 2021.