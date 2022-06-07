Hard Rock Atlantic City names Anthony Faranca as general manager

Anthony Faranca has extensive experience managing large casino properties.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has named Anthony Faranca as general manager. Faranca has extensive experience managing large casinos in the US, including in Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Faranca began his casino career as a guest services manager in Atlantic City and was promoted to regional vice president of national casino marketing for the four Caesars Atlantic City properties. In 2009, he was appointed vice president and general manager of Parx Casino in Philadelphia.

He later worked at Station Casinos in Las Vegas as vice president and general manager for the Palms Casino Resort. He also managed the company’s strategy for table game operations. In 2019, he joined the Cordish Companies as vice president and general manager of Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland.

Joe Lupo, Hard Rock Atlantic City property president, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Anthony to Hard Rock Atlantic City. His depth of knowledge coupled with his experience in the casino industry will be an asset to our team and our incredible casino resort. Anthony’s comprehensive understanding of this market will be instrumental to Hard Rock’s continued success as an industry leader in this region.”

Hard Rock Atlantic City names Alicia Magee as VP of finance

In early June, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City appointed Alicia Magee as vice president of finance. She supervises the resort’s finance-related areas including casino accounting, casino cashiering, count rooms, financial accounting, food and beverage accounting, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and payroll.

Alicia Magee started working at Hard Rock Atlantic City in September 2020 as the executive director of operational compliance. Previously, she served as operations controller at Caesars and director of casino cashiering at Borgata.

See also: Hard Rock Atlantic City raises cash for American Cancer Society