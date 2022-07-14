Jackpocket names John Worthington as first VP of interactive gaming

Worthington will lead strategic direction and manage operations for new igaming product offerings.

US.- The mobile lottery app Jackpocket has named John Worthington as the company’s first VP of interactive gaming. Worthington will lead the strategic direction, manage new igaming product offerings and drive revenue growth across new and existing markets.

Worthington joins Jackpocket from Gamewise, where he served as general manager and led the operator through its first US sportsbook launch in early 2022. He also worked as senior director of igaming and sports operation for Parx Casino and served as VP of igaming operations at Penn Interactive Ventures. In the latter role, he led the creation and development of PIV’s first online casino product.

Jackpocket founder and CEO Pete Sullivan said: “We are thrilled to welcome John and tap into his extensive leadership, operational, and regulatory experience to usher Jackpocket’s expansion into casino and other igaming products.

“With John at the helm, we’re investigating the game formats and features that will resonate with lottery players and look forward to bringing a truly seamless gaming experience to our players.”

John Worthington commented: “Jackpocket is the proven leader in the digital lottery space, and I’m proud to join the team during this time of exciting product expansion. There is so much opportunity ahead to leverage products, features, and expertise throughout Jackpocket to extend that customer relationship through an innovative iGaming product, first in New Jersey and then in other markets.”

Jackpocket intends to continue its expansion by bringing new products to New Jersey, where Jackpocket has secured market access for online casino.

Jackpocket has also launched in Montana. The platform allows players to place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, look for lottery results, and receive prizes on the app.