Play’n GO announce exclusive US release of hit title Piggy Blitz Disco Gold

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced the exclusive US network release of its hit title, Piggy Blitz Disco Gold.

Piggy Blitz Disco Gold is a sequel to Piggy Blitz, which took the US by storm in 2024. Piggy Blitz Disco Gold sees the piggies move from breaking piggy banks to busting disco moves on the dance floor in a bid to collect Cash Coins and pile up Instant Rewards in a high-stakes dance-off.

The game is now exclusively available with DraftKings and Golden Nugget in the states of Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut until February 5th.

Anna Mackney, head of regional sales US at Play’n GO said: “Piggy Blitz was such a hit in the US last year, we couldn’t wait to release this eagerly anticipated sequel. Piggy Blitz Disco Gold has already hit the ground running since its release last week, and we’re excited to expand our US games portfolio with such a high-quality title.”

Play’n GO games now live in Brazil

Play’n GO announced last week that its games are now live in Brazil. Players in the world’s newest regulated market can now enjoy an initial suite of more than 50 titles including Play’n GO’s all-conquering Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, multiple games from the fan favourite ‘Toonz and Moon Princess series, as well as Sweet Alchemy Bingo and Rainforest Magic Bingo that are expected to be hits in the South American market.

As of January 2025, Play’n GO offers a portfolio of close to 400 premium titles in over 35 regulated jurisdictions worldwide.