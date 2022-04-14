ICE London 2022 concludes today with a successful balance

ICE London returned after a 2-year hiatus with the same quality as always.

Although the absence of land-based casino providers was noted, the event maintained its level of quality and number of visitors.

UK.- Today concludes the 2022 edition of ICE London. A widely anticipated event that brought together several of the main players in the gaming industry and although it was reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it maintained its level of quality and number of visitors.

Without a doubt, it was proven that ICE London remains the most important event of the gaming industry.

Although some land-based casino providers weren’t present, ICE London was full of people and the attending companies rose to the occasion with large stands, innovative designs and impressive presentations.

During the 3 days that the event lasted, some of the companies that showcased their solutions and innovative products were: BetConstruct, BMM Testlabs, Comtrade Gaming, Digitain, EGT Interactive, Endorphina, EveryMatrix, Evolution, GameArt, Gamanza, Genius Sports, Kambi, Mondo Gaming, Pronet Gaming, Soft2Bet, Sportradar, Technamin, TransAct, TVBET, WorldMatch and more.

This year, more than 90 per cent of the companies that attended ICE London were sports betting and online gaming providers, which demonstrates the exponential growth the sector had during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reputation of the gambling industry and cryptocurrency as a future payment method

During the conferences at this year’s ICE London, two themes stood out: cryptocurrencies and the reputation of the gambling industry.

As regards the first topic, more and more firms are accepting this payment method and this year the exhibition was attended by companies specialising in payment and crypto technologies.

While talking about what the future holds for digital payments, Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas stated: “it’s impossible to talk about cashless payments without mentioning cryptocurrency.”

The reputation of the gambling industry was the topic of conversation at the World Regulatory Briefing on Monday.

When talking about how to strike a balance between allowing gaming and benefiting from the income stream, Keith Pickard, president at NCLGS, stated: “In striking that balance that the industry needs to understand is that you need to talk about more than just the benefits.

“You need to talk about what are the liabilities and how are you going to mitigate those liabilities.”

Brigid Simmonds, Chair of the Betting and Gaming Council, explained the BGC had introduced the whistle to whistle banner, restricting advertising on television or radio around live football games and had stopped Premier League clubs from advertising their betting odds on their sites.

She then stated working together as an industry was vital to “create change” and greater credibility but added that there was still more for the industry to do.

