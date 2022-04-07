Peter Nolan: “We want to continue expanding in regions such as Latin America, Asia and Africa”

Peter Nolan, strategic consultant at Digitain tells Focus Gaming News what products and innovations the company will introduce at ICE London 2022.

Exclusive interview.- The 2022 edition of ICE London is coming and Digitain has an ambitious plan to stand out in one of the most important fairs in the industry.

Peter Nolan, strategic consultant at the company, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s expectations for the event and shared the objectives of Digitain for the current year.

What message will Digitain be taking to ICE London this year?

A very positive one! We have a great big, new stand for ICE to suitably showcase our fantastic range of new and existing iGaming products and we’re bringing nearly 100 of our sales, product and account management teams, as well as our senior management team, to underline our optimism and confidence in the show and our Digitain products and services.

Watch out for our branded buses that will transport the Digitain Family around London.

What new innovations will Digitain be highlighting at the event?

We are launching Centrivo, our brand-new iGaming platform. We are very excited with our new hero product, developed using AI and machine learning and with some significant additional features, including a tremendous CRM engine which will boost our partners’ ability to effectively communicate with their customers, especially in the area of responsible gambling where pre-emptive actions are supported by our system.

We are also launching our new live casino product, Digitain Live, which will be broadcast from our new state-of-the-art studios in Yerevan, where we will begin with roulette and blackjack tables.

Also being introduced at ICE, is our new Virtual Sports product, with ultra-dynamic graphics and realistic sounds, focusing on Virtual Football, Virtual Horseracing and Virtual Greyhounds.

As well as these, we are also announcing our new Payment Gateway, offering our partners over 400 different payment providers, ensuring a great localised service wherever they are in the world.

Finally, our GLI certified sportsbook has had a major upgrade and we’ll be discussing the exciting range of improved features and benefits at ICE, including the growth in sports coverage, recommendation engine and some great customer acquisition tools.

With sports betting competition hotting up in the Americas, what can help make the difference for operators?

To achieve long term, sustainable success in the US, and elsewhere, I believe that you have to compete by differentiating and not exclusively on pricing. Focusing on building up the recreational element of your customer base is also important, as this segment has the biggest potential for long term sustainability.

“Players driven by the best odds will be less loyal in the long term, in my experience.” Peter Nolan, strategic consultant at Digitain.

So, in any market – successful differentiation by delivering the best customer experience, the best customer service, the best range of competitive events and odds and the best choice of supported content, delivered via a scalable, secure and trusted platform. So, choose Digitain, in other words…

Digitain passed more licensing and certification milestones towards the end of last year. How important is this for the company’s offer?

Our strategy is for Digitain to continue to expand our geographical footprint, especially in the short to medium term, in regions such as Latin America, Asia and Africa.

“Gaining GLI certification and MGA licensing are further steps that will boost our efforts to gain further traction in regulated environments.” Peter Nolan, strategic consultant at Digitain.

We are also building our representation on the ground in these regions to ensure we optimise the opportunities in these emerging markets, with new sales teams covering the Latam and Asian regions.