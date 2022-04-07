Mateo Lenoble: “Sportradar will be showcasing the latest products and solutions from across the business”

Sportradar will be one of the exhibitors of the ICE London 2022 edition and Mateo Lenoble spoke to Focus Gaming News about the products and solutions Sportradar will take to the event.

Exclusive interview.- After two years of waiting, Mateo Lenoble, Sportradar’s Regional Sales Director – Latam, is eager to return to ICE London to showcase the latest products and solutions of the company.

In this exclusive interview, Mateo told us how important is for Sportradar to come back to face to face events and what are the plans the company has for 2022.

Sportradar will be present at ICE London 2022. What do you expect from this major event and what are the main objectives you have there?

I’m excited to be travelling to London for the return of ICE. After more than two years, it’s great to have the event back on our calendars. It’s a unique opportunity to bring the industry together and to celebrate the work we do.

I’m looking forward to networking in person and hearing from my peers on the latest developments within the market. The global pandemic expedited the digital transformation of our industry, along with many others, and I’m intrigued to see what new technologies operators and suppliers are bringing to market and how they are innovating to benefit their customers.

From a Sportradar perspective, we will be showcasing the latest products and solutions from across the business as well as new services from our digital marketing and integrity teams.

After two years of the pandemic, how important is it to return to in-person events?

In the last two years, our industry has shown itself to be resilient and resourceful, embracing digital technology to ensure we’re able to come together in the toughest of circumstances to share knowledge and insights through virtual events.

And while we’ve been great supporters of this approach, taking part in many virtual showcases and conferences, the gradual return of in-person events such as ICE is welcomed. We’re a global business with offices in 20 countries, so being able to meet face-to-face with colleagues and clients from different geographies is critical.

Sportradar ended 2021 with many agreements and new partnerships. What are the plans for 2022 and the rest of the year?

At the end of last year, we announced new agreements with UEFA, as their first-ever betting data provider, and the ICC, as well contract renewals with longstanding partners at the ITF and NBA. So, off the back of a very successful 2021, we have an exciting year ahead, delivering for those rights holders as well as many other sports properties, media owners and bookmakers.

Our mission as a company is to enhance sports fan engagement, and so our focus for 2022 is on supporting our clients and partners to deliver improved engagement with their sports and to make them more accessible to fans worldwide.

We’re also focused on innovation and developing the technologies that will help our clients achieve growth. The automation of our trading processes is a significant area for us.

These are high volume sports, so being able to automate trading in these areas will alleviate some of the pressures on our trading team and enable them to focus on trading new, strategic sports like cricket or kabaddi, without compromising the quality of output.

Tell us about some of the products you’re showcasing at ICE?

We’ll be showcasing the latest developments to ad:s, our digital marketing platform. Building on the success we’ve had in recent years with our programmatic display and video advertising offering,

we’ve expanded the proposition to now include paid social, connected TV, digital out-of-home, and native publisher products, with a paid search product in beta testing. The new addition will provide operators with a full range of options for truly optimized digital advertising campaigns.

In addition to ad:s, we’ll be highlighting the benefits of our Managed Trading Services (MTS). This has become a critical product for operators, both big and small, enabling them to improve business efficiency within today’s marketplace without spending big in expensive trading technology and capacities.

By adding more and more mission-critical features, all based on the most advanced AI technology, such as real-time liability management and player profiling, bookmakers are able to reduce operational risks and costs. This helps internal teams to focus their attention on business growth.