Tracey Chernay: “We pride ourselves on making it as easy as possible to do business with TransAct”

Exclusive interview.- Tracey Chernay, Senior Vice President, Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery at TransAct Technologies, granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to talk about ICE London 2022 and challenges the industry is facing today.

TransAct will attend ICE London 2022. What do you expect to achieve at the event?

TransAct has thoroughly enjoyed reconnecting with the gaming community face-to-face. So far this year, we have been fortunate to participate in both the FIJMA Madrid show as well as SAGSE in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tradeshows allow us to engage with our customers and partners to discuss new opportunities, our mutual successes, and the challenges of our industry. The knowledge we gain from these interactions is integral to us as a company as we always strive to be at the forefront of technical solutions and innovation.

Do you plan to present new products at the event?

Our focus for the ICE show is to showcase our industry-leading Epic printer family for ticket-in, ticket-out applications and demonstrate how these products can help casinos, salons, and all types of gaming establishments to solve today’s problems of short staffing and increase automation across their establishments.

We’ll have our flagship Epic 950, the all-new Epic Edge, and the Epic Edge TT (table-top) on display. In addition, we’ll partner with both CPI and Ask Global to showcase their new terminal, PINTO, which features both the CPI card reader as well as the TransAct Epic Edge printer to present a full solution for payment-in, ticket-out.

What do you think are the main challenges the industry is facing today?

Digital gaming and betting have grown exponentially over the last 3 years. 15 new states and counting have legalized some form of sports betting, online betting, or digital casino games.

TransAct has partnered with Sports Betting Kiosk companies for more than 17 years to provide the most reliable method of printing sports betting slips using our Epic roll-feed printers that are used in casinos, salons, and betting parlours around the globe. We work with the various vendors and end-users to establish the most efficient way to handle the tremendous demand for sports betting tickets.

The industry is changing, especially after the pandemic. How do you stay ahead to avoid losing market share?

Casinos need technology they can rely on – that’s fast, clean, and easy to use. We strive to make sure each player has a seamless experience with our technology, supporting the casino’s challenges of providing a better player experience all while dealing with staff shortages and record demand. We pride ourselves on making it as easy as possible to do business with TransAct — from local representation in each of our major markets as well as extended warranties and readily available inventory of printers and spare parts.

What are the next events on the calendar for TransAct Technologies?

Over the coming months, Trans-Act is looking forward to supporting our customers with the following in-person events at NIGA in Anaheim, the 2022 Casino Operations Summit in Latvia, the Peru Gaming Summit in Lima, the Casino Marketing Conference in Las Vegas, the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Show, G2E Asia in Singapore, and of course, the flagship gaming show, G2E, in October.