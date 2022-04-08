EveryMatrix launches gamification solution JackpotEngine ahead of ICE 2022

EveryMatrix announces the launch of a new product for the casino vertical, JackpotEngine.

JackpotEngine complements EveryMatrix casino solutions, CasinoEngine and SlotMatrix.

Press release.- EveryMatrix announces the launch of a new product for the casino vertical, JackpotEngine. The new gamification solution offers a comprehensive set of configurations that enables operators to manage complex jackpots and add an extra layer of excitement on top of the players’ ordinary betting.

JackpotEngine is the complete Jackpot Management System that allows operators to create their own jackpots for any selection of games across any casino vertical and segment of players.

This gamification solution offers iGaming operators full control over the selection of games where the jackpot is offered, player segmentation, winning probability, seed amounts, winning cap, contribution distribution, and the split of contribution funding between operators and players.

The granularity and range of configurations of the jackpots and the customization of the front-end presentation give operators unprecedented opportunities to create a value-adding and unique player experience.

One or multiple jackpot pools are presented to eligible player segments right in the game via an overlay, whether on a desktop or a mobile device, allowing players to opt-in, watch as jackpots grow, and eventually are won.

JackpotEngine is available to EveryMatrix’s operators using the iGaming Integration Platform CasinoEngine or the pure B2B aggregation solution SlotMatrix, powering any combination of the respective solutions’ entire portfolios of games across providers with customizable jackpots.

Stian Enger, CEO of CasinoEngine, says: “We’re proud to announce the official release of our gamification solution, JackpotEngine. This new module perfectly complements our casino solutions, CasinoEngine and SlotMatrix, to offer endless jackpot options to our operators.

“JackpotEngine has been built with regulated markets in mind and offers the possibility to stay compliant where traditional bonusing is limited or not an option at all.”

JackpotEngine is continuously developing new features that will further boost its acquisition and retention capabilities, setting operators apart from their competition and adding value to their brand.

