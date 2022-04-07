Comtrade Gaming launches Cloud RGS

Steven Valentine, Chief Commercial Officer of Comtrade Gaming, shares his insights into the company and what is going to be presented at ICE London 2022.

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming, a leading technology supplier to the gaming industry, has been in business for 18 years and it keeps on growing. They are now over 300 people, most of which are focussed on the continuous development of their products and supporting their clients.

The size and scale of the business allows them to be very flexible with their clients and meet their individual needs. The company has vast experience providing the right solution using their products and combining with a mixture of suppliers or an operators own propriety software.

The latest news from Comtrade Gaming is the launching of Cloud RGS (gCore Cloud) for boutique slot game vendors.

“We have had a very successful RGS (gCore) on the market for many years and it is used by some of the largest game vendors such as Ainsworth and Bally Technology. Our RGS allows for slots games to be built very quickly; it has very extensive SDK’s, game frameworks, and all known slot features. We provide the knowledge transfer, so game developers know how to build games on it, and we also provide the APIs for integrations or do this on behalf of the game vendor,” said Steven Valentine, Chief Commercial Officer of Comtrade Gaming.

Valentine added: “It is a product we have typically sold as licensed source code to mid and large size game vendors and large operators. We are now making this product more available to new-to-market small game vendors with a kind of software as service model; smaller game vendors can thus get access to their own version of the same great technology, hosted in the cloud but without the significant upfront cost.”

With sCore – Gaming Machine Management System, Comtrade Gaming will present new features and optimizations necessary to manage gaming machines in distributed environments. In combination with iCore omni channel player wallet functionality operators in markets with smaller retail locations can now get functionality previously available only to big casinos with local IT infrastructure.

Comtrade Gaming delivers value-driven technology solutions such as their iCore platform which is one of the leading iGaming Platforms already used by world’s largest gaming companies such as Dafabet, Mansion, and Superbet.

“We are very excited to be launching in the USA with our first stateside client: G3 Esports. Expanding to the American market is a huge milestone for Comtrade Gaming. Once launched, G3’s new wagering platform will leverage Comtrade’s enterprise-level services, such as player account management, real-time bonusing, dynamic segmentation, real-time push messaging, and many more player engagement tools,” explained Valentine.

He also said: “Our iGaming platform technology is one of the most extensive on the market and aims at leading operators, where player retention and lifetime value are key. It allows our operators to focus their efforts on marketing, knowing that their backend technology is all taken care of”.

Comtrade Gaming invites people to visit booth N5-130 at ICE London 2022.

