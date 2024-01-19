Hacksaw Gaming partners with Rush Street Interactive in New Jersey

Hacksaw Gaming launched in West Virginia in August after signing a partnership with RSI.

Players in the state will have access to Hacksaw’s iGaming titles through the BetRivers app.

US.- Online casino content provider Hacksaw Gaming has signed a partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) in New Jersey. The firms will bring Hacksaw’s games to players through the BetRivers app. Titles include Chaos Crew, Om Nom and Stack’em.

In August, Hacksaw Gaming announced its entry into the West Virginia igaming market after signing a content distribution partnership with RSI. Through Light & Wonder’s distribution network, Hacksaw Gaming online slots was integrated into the operator’s BetRivers platform. Hacksaw Gaming and RSI also launched content in Mexico and the Canadian province of Ontario.

Hacksaw Gaming CEO Marcus Cordes said: “We are delighted to announce another successful launch with Rush Street Interactive. Securing New Jersey, a highly significant jurisdiction and pioneer on the American iGaming front, should add to the already proved insightful and triumphant venture.”

Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz added: “We are so pleased to extend our partnership with Hacksaw Gaming into New Jersey, following our successful launches with them in Mexico, Ontario and West Virginia.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $522.2m in December

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) reported on the state’s gaming revenue results for December and the full year 2023. Overall, New Jersey’s total gaming revenue registered $522.2m, up 14.8 per cent from 2022, while total gaming revenue for 2023 was $5.78bn, up 10.9 per cent.

In December, casino revenue registered $232.4m, up 7.8 per cent year-over-year. Online gaming revenue posted $180.3m, up from 2022’s $151.5m. Its full-year figure was up from $1.66bn to $1.92bn.