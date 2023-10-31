High Flyer Casino signs deal with Hacksaw Gaming in Ontario

Hacksaw Gaming titles have been added to High Flyer Casino’s website in the Canadian province.

Canada.- High Flyer Casino has signed a deal with online casino content provider Hacksaw Gaming to offer its slots games in Ontario. Hacksaw Gaming titles Hand of Anubis, Blood Thirst, Wanted Dead or a Wild have been added to High Flyer Casino’s website.

High Flyer Casino said in a statement: “We are thrilled to introduce Hacksaw Gaming’s outstanding slot games to our valued players in Ontario. Our aim is to continuously enhance our industry-leading online casino offering, and this collaboration with Hacksaw Gaming aligns perfectly with our vision. We are confident that this exciting addition to our portfolio will further elevate the gaming experience for our High Flyers.”

Hacksaw Gaming said: “We’re delighted to broaden our presence in Ontario courtesy of a partnership with High Flyer Casino in a deal that grants its players access to fan-favorite titles like Wanted Dead or a Wild, Hand of Anubis, and many more.

“High Flyer Casino remains a popular choice for Ontario’s discerning slot fans, a site that matches our own relentless pursuit of excellence and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Hacksaw launched in Ontario earlier in 2022. Last month, it signed a distribution agreement with DraftKings in the US state of West Virginia. In August, it obtained a supplier licence from the West Virginia Lottery