Play’n GO expands West Virginia presence with Rush Street Interactive launch

Press release.- Play’n GO, one of the world’s leading casino entertainment providers, has announced an increase in its West Virginia market share with the launch of its content with leading operator Rush Street Interactive.

Play’n GO has already had great success with Rush Street Interactive via its Michigan brand BetRivers, and this expansion into West Virginia promises to be equally successful for both brands. This announcement gives Rush Street players in West Virginia access to some classic titles from the Play’n GO catalogue, including KISS: Reels of Rock and Reactoonz.

Play’n GO is now licensed in four US states and is aiming to be active in every regulated market, in the US and around the world.

Magnus Natt och Dag, commercial director of North America, Play’n GO said: “We’re pleased to be strengthening our ties with Rush Street Interactive, and this expansion into West Virginia is just the next step in what we hope will be a long, fruitful relationship between us. We’re excited for Rush Street’s players in West Virginia to get the opportunity to engage with our content, which we believe is the best in class, and we’re confident that it will prove as popular with them as it has already proven in Michigan, and around the world.”