Hacksaw Gaming receives licence in Ontario

Hacksaw Gaming has been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission for Ontario.

The company has been approved to offer its portfolio in the Canadian province, marking its first launch in North America.

Canada.- Hacksaw Gaming has announced that it has received its first licence in North America. The company has been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission for Ontario (AGCO) to offer a selection of its portfolio in the Canadian province.

The company’s first titles to go live in Ontario will include Chaos Crew, Joker Bombs, Wanted: Dead or a Wild, and some from their latest Dare2Win vertical with titles, Mines and Boxes.

Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to announce our approval from the AGCO so soon after the market became regulated. Ontario is set to be one of the biggest markets in North America and we are looking forward to our launch with many operators in the coming weeks.”

Ontario’s online gambling market opened for business on April 4. Residents in Canada’s largest province can now legally gamble online on both online casino games and sports betting via their mobile device or computer.

Recently, supplier 1X2 Network gained approval to launch its full suite of games in Ontario. The developer plans to expand its content into non-European regulated jurisdictions. Games such as Wolf Strike, Blazing 777s, Battle Maidens, Battle Maidens Cleopatra, Book of Ba’al, and Phoenix Inferno titles, developed by the 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries, are included in the Canadian launch.

Last week, DraftKings announced the launch of its online sports betting and igaming products in the Canadian province of Ontario. Via DraftKings Sportsbook, bettors can place bets on various sports and events, such as the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, and Major League Soccer. On DraftKings Casino, players can also access more than 130 online casino games.

