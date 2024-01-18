New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $522.2m in December

Total gaming revenue for 2023 hit $5.78bn.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) has reported on the state’s gaming revenue results for December and the full year 2023. Overall, New Jersey’s total gaming revenue registered $522.2m in December, up 14.8 per cent from 2022, while total gaming revenue for 2023 was $5.78bn, up 10.9 per cent.

In December, casino revenue registered $232.4m, up 7.8 per cent year-over-year. Online gaming revenue posted $180.3m, up from December 2022’s $151.5m. Its full-year figure was up from $1.66bn to $1.92bn.

Sports betting revenue reached $109.4m in the last month of the year, an increase of 24.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2022 and up 13 per cent from November 2023’s $95.9m. The overall sports betting revenue in 2023 surpassed the $1bn mark, reaching $1.01bn, which represented an increase of 31.9 per cent from 2022’s figures.

Borgata Casino registered the highest total gaming revenue for the whole of 2023 at $1.3bn, down 0.1 per cent when compared to 2022.

Pariplay expands in New Jersey through PlayStar launch

NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay expanded into New Jersey after launching its content with operator PlayStar. The provider’s slots are now available to PlayStar players through Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform.

Leading titles from Pariplay’s in-house studio Wizard Games, including top performers Dragons of the North, Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches, have gone live in addition to cutting-edge content from developers within the company’s Ignite programme and a range of third-party providers.