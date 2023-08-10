Hacksaw Gaming partners with Rush Street Interactive in West Virginia

The online casino content provider has signed a content distribution partnership with RSI.

US.- Online casino content provider Hacksaw Gaming has announced its entry into the West Virginia igaming market after signing a content distribution partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI). Through Light & Wonder’s distribution network, Hacksaw Gaming online slots will be integrated into the operator’s BetRivers platform.

Games include its flagship title Wanted Dead or a Wild. Other games, such as Toshi Video Club, Stack’em, Joker Bombs, Gladiator Legends, and Hand of Anubis, will be added in the next weeks.

The announcement comes a week after Hacksaw Gaming obtained a supplier licence from the West Virginia Lottery allowing the studio to distribute its game portfolio to operators in the US state. The provider received a provisional licence in West Virginia in November 2022.

Hacksaw launched in Ontario earlier in 2022. In October, it signed a partnership agreement with Loto-Québec. Its list of certified jurisdictions also includes Malta, the UK, Romania, Greece, the Netherlands, Latvia and Sweden. The firm also has a supplier licence from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive, said: “We are so pleased to extend our partnership with Hacksaw Gaming into the US, after our successful launch with them in Ontario last month.

“We are thrilled to further enhance our industry-leading online casino portfolio and entertainment experience at BetRivers.com in West Virginia, by adding Hacksaw’s exciting mix of new and popular casino games.”

CCO of Hacksaw Gaming, Gabrielle Star, added: “Today’s news represents a huge milestone for us. We’re overjoyed to make our long-awaited US bow with RSI’s BetRivers, one of the leading casino brands in the states, capping months of hard work behind the scenes.

“As one of the first few states to adopt a forward-leaning approach towards igaming, West Virginia is the ideal market to begin our US journey and we have no doubt that our extensive game library will resonate with its BetRivers players.

“This is just the beginning. We’ll be looking to explore more collaborative opportunities with RSI in our bid to become a provider of choice for casino fans in West Virginia and across the country as more states liberalize their outlook on igaming.”

West Virginia sports betting handle drops to $28m in June

The West Virginia Lottery reported that people in West Virginia wagered $28m on sports in June. The figure was down 12 per cent compared to May’s handle and also 15.7 per cent year-on-year. Some $25m was bet online, while retail sportsbooks took $3m in wagers.

Revenue for West Virginia sportsbooks was $2.6m, down 25.4 per cent from May. The hold fell from 10.8 per cent the previous month to 9.3 per cent. The state, which has a 10 per cent tax rate, took $261,000 in taxes in June, down from $294,361 in May.