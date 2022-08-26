FanDuel approved to co-brand Fremont Casino sportsbook

The Nevada Gaming Commission gave final approval on the matter and FanDuel will arrive soon in Las Vegas.

US.- FanDuel has been granted unanimous final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission following its agreement with Boyd Gaming to brand the Fremont Hotel Casino sportsbook, located in downtown Las Vegas. The approval gives FanDuel its first Nevada presence since 2015.

FanDuel and Boyd are redeveloping and rebranding the sportsbook at the Fremont Hotel & Casino under the FanDuel brand. No other properties are included. Boyd will continue to operate the sportsbook with FanDuel providing information, advice, and support for setting odds and prices and risk management.

The 2,300-square-foot sportsbook renovation will contain FanDuel signage and other branding insignias, along with seating for 76 customers, a high-definition television viewing wall, four betting windows and seven betting kiosks. FanDuel CEO Amy Howe said the rebrand of the Fremont sportsbook should be completed by the end of the year.

The sportsbook co-branding does not include a FanDuel mobile app. About that Howe had said: “The intent is not to bring in the FanDuel app at this time.” “There may be a future time when the app might be brought in, but the (Boyd) app will continue to appear to the patron as it does today. The retail book (however) will be branded with FanDuel.”

FanDuel operates sports betting in 15 states with several casino partners. Boyd, which owns 5 per cent of FanDuel, is the company’s largest partner and will cover 15 casinos in eight of Boyd’s nine regional states by next year.

See also: Nevada gaming revenue continues $1bn+ streak

In August, FanDuel announced the promotion of Andrew Sneyd to executive vice president of marketing. Formerly the senior vice president of brand, Sneyd will now oversee the core marketing functions across the company’s full portfolio of brands. That covers sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino, advance-deposit wagering, retail, and free-to-play.

FanDuel has also named Carolyn Renzin as its new chief legal officer. In July, the firm announced two new executive appointments. Christian Genetski was promoted to the role of president, and Mike Raffensperger was named to the newly created position of chief commercial officer.