Caesars Sportsbook to sponsor NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies

Caesars Entertainment has announced a multi-year agreement with the NBA team, with a Caesars Sportsbook Lounge on the way.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced a multi-year agreement for its sports wagering mobile application, Caesars Sportsbook, to become an official sponsor of the NBA Memphis Grizzlies basketball team.

The firm will have access to the team’s official merchandise and logos and will offer game-day promotions. A Caesars Sportsbook Lounge will open at the main plaza of Memphis Grizzlies’ home FedExForum.

Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital, said: “The Memphis Grizzlies are an exciting young NBA team and it’s great to announce this partnership ahead of what should be a special season for the franchise. Tennessee is an important state for us, filled with passionate sports fans.

“We embrace the chance to strengthen our connection in the Memphis area through the legacy of our nearby resort, Horseshoe Tunica. This collaboration allows us to engage more sports fans while bringing them experiences they can’t get anywhere else.”

Memphis Grizzlies president Jason Wexler added: “We are thrilled to partner with Caesars Sportsbook, one of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. The alignment of Caesars Sportsbook with Grind City Media digital shows, content, and features will enhance our continued development and execution of best-in-class content for all sports fans to enjoy.

“We also look forward to the opportunity to welcome our fans to FedExForum to visit the newly rebranded Caesars Sportsbook Lounge to watch their favourite sports programming or for hosting a private event.”

The deal comes after Caesars Entertainment and the Chicago White Sox announced a partnership to make Caesars Entertainment an exclusive casino partner and Caesars Sportsbook an official sports betting partner of the Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

Caesars Sportsbook is also Official Sports Betting Partner of the New York Mets. The agreement includes plans to open a sportsbook lounge at Citi Field – Caesars Sportsbook at the Metro Grille.

In June, the Caesars Sportsbook at Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field opened in downtown Phoenix. Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars had announced last year plans to build a “state-of-the-art sportsbook, sports bar, and broadcast studio”.

Caesars Sportsbook launches in Wyoming

Caesars Entertainment has gone live with its Caesars Sportsbook, in Wyoming. The app is available for download on iOS, Android and desktop.

According to Caesars, its iOS app features “improved performance with a focus on speed, ease of use, and intuitive features to make getting your bet down easier than ever.” Players in Wyoming will also have access to the Caesars Rewards programme. Wyoming is the 24th state where Caesars Sportsbook has gone live.