Caesars Sportsbook launches in Wyoming

Caesars Entertainment’s sports wagering mobile app is now available for download in the state.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has gone live with its sports wagering mobile application, Caesars Sportsbook, in Wyoming. The app is available for download on iOS, Android and desktop.

According to Caesars, its iOS app features “improved performance with a focus on speed, ease of use, and intuitive features to make getting your bet down easier than ever.” Players in Wyoming will also have access to the Caesars Rewards programme. Wyoming is the 24th state where Caesars Sportsbook has gone live.

Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital, said: “We’re ready to give sports fans in Wyoming the first-class sports betting experience they deserve. Our upgraded mobile sports wagering app together with unforgettable experiences through Caesars Rewards is a special combination we’re excited to bring to this market.”

