Caesars Sportsbook partners with the MLB’s Chicago White Sox

Major League Baseball team Chicago White Sox has named Caesars Sportsbook its official sports betting partner.

US.- Caesars Entertainment and the Chicago White Sox have announced a partnership to make Caesars Entertainment exclusive casino partner and Caesars Sportsbook an official sports betting partner of the Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

The collaboration builds upon Caesars’ legacy in Illinois and northwest Indiana through its offering of entertainment experiences at Harrah’s Joliet, Harrah’s Metropolis, Horseshoe Hammond, and Grand Victoria Casino Elgin.

Caesars CEO Tom Reeg stated: “It’s a perfect time for Caesars to align with an iconic franchise like the Chicago White Sox. Some of the most passionate sports fans in the country call Illinois home.

“Caesars can provide White Sox fans and sports fans across the state with the very best in sports experiences through our world-class resorts, and the recent relaunch of the Caesars Sportsbook app now available for mobile registration.”

Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Sportsbook receive access to Chicago White Sox logos and marks, rotational LED signage, digital and social media assets, as well as a variety of exclusive White Sox experiences available through its loyalty programme Caesars Rewards.

In addition, the partnership includes prominent, TV-visible fixed signage with a right field board featuring its gaming destinations and channel lettering affixed to the top of the left field video board, one of the first of its kind in the ballpark’s branding displays.

The White Sox will integrate Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Sportsbook into the team’s marketing efforts, team merchandise, and experiences going forward, while also bringing exciting offers and promotions directly to fans through the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Chicago White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer said: “By teaming up with a globally recognised entertainment leader in Caesars, we are delivering the combined brand reputation and shared commitment to offer our fans an extraordinary sports and entertainment experience.

“With energised talent on the field, our partnership with Caesars enhances the excitement for our fans with new experiences and programs.”

Caesars Sportsbook is live in 24 states and jurisdictions, 17 of which are mobile. It operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the United States.

Illinois sportsbooks took $679m in bets in February. Betting volume reached $23.4m per day, somewhat lower than January’s $28m-per-day figure. The mobile sports betting handle was $652.3m, 21.3 per cent less than January’s $829.1m, but 33.1 per cent higher than February 2021’s $490.2m.

Basketball was the most wagered on sport, generating in $289m of the handle. Football came in second at $50.6m, while tennis ($56.8m), soccer ($37.8m) and hockey ($28m) rounded out the top 5. Other sports combined for $55.1m, and the parlay handle came to $146.4m.