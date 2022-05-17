Caesars Sportsbook named Indy 500 and IMS sports betting partner

The deal began with the GMR Grand Prix and the opening of the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza.

Caesars Sportsbook will have access to logos and marks, digital and social media assets as well as VIP speedway experiences for users.

US.- Caesars Sportsbook has been named the official sports betting partner of the Indy 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Through the agreement, Caesars Sportsbook will have access to IMS logos and marks, digital and social media assets and VIP speedway experiences for its Caesars Rewards loyalty programme.

The deal began on May 14 with the GMR Grand Prix and the opening of the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza.

Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital, said: “The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 are iconic American sports traditions. Partnering with one of racing’s most iconic venues and ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ provides our customers with unique experiences through Caesars Rewards. This will be an impactful partnership for us that builds upon our commitment to the state of Indiana alongside the investments into our resorts and the communities they serve.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, J. Douglas Boles, added: “We’re extremely excited about this partnership with Caesars and believe their on-site presence – which is a first for our storied facility – will give fans a new opportunity to engage with the on-track action at the Racing Capital of the World. This is another reason to look forward to an epic and historic Month of May at IMS.”

In September, Caesars Sportsbook and the Indianapolis Colts announced a deal. Caesars Sportsbook became the premier sports betting partner and the only official casino partner of the NFL team. The multi-year agreement expands upon the existing Colts-Caesars partnerships with Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino.

Indiana Grand rebrands as Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino

In February, Caesars Entertainment renamed the former Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana, as Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino. The casino renovation included a $33.7m expansion, with the addition of 25,000 square feet of gaming space and a World Series of Poker Room with 20 tables.

The venue is in the process of constructing Brew Brothers, a new restaurant next to Caesars Sportsbook.

