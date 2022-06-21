Caesars Sportsbook opens at Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field

A group of baseball fans placed the first official bets at the new site.

The 22,300 square-foot sportsbook has opened in downtown Phoenix.

US.- The Caesars Sportsbook at Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field has opened in downtown Phoenix. Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars had announced last year plans to build a “state-of-the-art sportsbook, sports bar, and broadcast studio”.

Their partnership grants Caesars Entertainment mobile sports betting market access and exclusive sponsorship in sports betting and daily fantasy sports for the D-backs.

Present at the opening ceremony were Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall, and from Caesars Sportsbook, brand ambassador and former ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne, head of sports Ken Fuchs, and senior vice president of operations David Grolman. A group of baseball fans placed the first official bets at the new site.

The two-story, 22,300 square-foot sportsbook, offers seats on both floors, private space for hire, and large flat-screen TVs.

Hall said: “We finally got to this day. This is going to be quite the place every day. Open every day of the week, it’s going to be open until 11:00 (p.m.) Sunday through Thursday, until 1:00 (a.m.) Friday and Saturday.”

In May, Caesars Entertainment and the Chicago White Sox announced a partnership to make Caesars Entertainment an exclusive casino partner and Caesars Sportsbook an official sports betting partner of the Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

The collaboration builds upon Caesars’ legacy in Illinois and northwest Indiana through its offering of entertainment at Harrah’s Joliet, Harrah’s Metropolis, Horseshoe Hammond, and Grand Victoria Casino Elgin.

Arizona sports betting handle sets new state record in March

Arizona sports betting generated a $691m handle in March, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming. It’s the state’s highest handle yet and an increase of 40 per cent compared to February’s $491.7m. Of the $691m wagered, $687.7m (99.5 per cent) was through mobile apps.

Sportsbooks made $37.2m in gross profits after federal tax. They gave away $18.6m in free bets. That left $18.7m in adjusted profits for the 17 professional sporting teams and tribes running mobile or brick-and-mortar sportsbooks.