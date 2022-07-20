Caesars Racebook expands to Kentucky

Kentucky is the sixth state for Caesars Entertainment’s collaboration with NYRA Bets.

US.- Caesars Racebook has launched in Kentucky. The partnership between Caesars Entertainment and NYRA Bets is already available in five other states. It launched in Ohio and Florida in June, then in Indiana, and in Montana and Oregon.

Customers will have access to the NYRA Bets platform, which offers pari-mutuel wagering and horseracing content from more than 250 tracks nationwide. They will be able to bet on marquee tracks globally.

Caesars digital senior vice president and chief development officer Dan Shapiro said: “The launch of Caesars Racebook is an important milestone as we continue to add wagering opportunities for our customers and livestreaming content for the first time. Caesars Racebook is truly differentiated as the first horseracing advance deposit wagering app to include our award-winning Caesars Rewards loyalty program.”

In January, Caesars Sportsbook announced a partnership with the New York Racing Association (NYRA). Through the deal, Caesars became an official sports betting marketing partner and the title sponsor of the NYRA Turf Triple Series.

In June, Caesars Entertainment reopened Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Harrah’s Las Vegas Casino & Hotel. The renovated space now features 760 square feet of LED TV walls, six 65-inch odds boards, two self-service betting kiosks, and six sports betting ticket windows.

Kentucky won’t legalise sports betting in 2022

The Kentucky state senate’s 2022 legislative session ended in April with no vote on sports betting legislation. It’s the fourth year in a row that legislation failed to make it through.

House Bill 606, sponsored by Rep. Adam Koenig, was approved in the 100-member House in a 58-30 vote in March. But the bill faced resistance in the Senate, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 30-8. Senate president Robert Stivers had said he didn’t believe the votes existed in the Senate to approve the sports wagering bill, and the bill didn’t get a formal vote.

