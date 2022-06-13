Caesars Racebook expands to Indiana

The Caesars Racebook mobile sports betting app has expanded into a third state.

US.- Caesars Entertainment is expanding its mobile sports betting app into Indiana. Following the launch in Ohio and Florida last week, Caesars Racebook has now launched in Indiana. The app allows customers to place mobile bets on horse races in the state and at 250 tracks around the world.

The app is a partnership with the New York Racing Association (NYRA). Caesars owns both horse racing tracks in Indiana – Harrah’s Hoosier Park and the recently rebranded Horseshoe Indianapolis. Both are racinos that also offer casino gaming and sports wagering.

Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer of Caesars Digital, said at the time of last week’s initial launch: “The launch of Caesars Racebook is an important milestone as we continue to add wagering opportunities for our customers and livestreaming content for the first time,”

“Caesars Racebook is truly differentiated as the first horse racing advance deposit wagering app to include our award-winning Caesars Rewards loyalty program. We look forward to welcoming new horse racing customers and existing fans onto the platform and to working with NYRA Bets to grow horse racing as we deploy Caesars Racebook with plans to launch in about 30 states across the country.”

See also: Indiana sports betting handle down to $360m in April