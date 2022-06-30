Caesars Race & Sportsbook reopens at Harrah’s Casino in Las Vegas

The renovated space now offers 760 square feet of LED TV walls, six 65-inch odds boards, two self-service betting kiosks and six ticket windows.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has reopened Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Harrah’s Las Vegas Casino & Hotel. The renovated space now features 760 square feet of LED TV walls, six 65-inch odds boards, two self-service betting kiosks, and six sports betting ticket windows.

A grand reopening event was held on June 29. Dan Walsh, SVP and general manager of Harrah’s Las Vegas, and David Grolman, SVP of retail operations at Caesars Sportsbook hosted the ceremony. Special guests Jonathan Ogden, pro football hall of famer and former offensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens also took part.

Two weeks ago, Harrah’s casino announced it had finished its $200m renovation of hotel rooms and the casino floor. According to a Harrah’s spokesperson, the casino had improved accommodation and revitalised its casino floor and exterior. The rooms alone cost $70m to redesign, while the casino floor has received upgraded lighting, floor and ceiling tiling, carpeting, and modern restrooms.

Caesars Racebook expands to Montana and Oregon

Caesars Entertainment has expanded its mobile sports betting app into Montana and Oregon following the launch in Ohio and Florida at the start of June and then Indiana. The joint venture between Caesars Entertainment and NYRA Bets has expanded to its fourth and fifth US state just weeks after its initial launch.

