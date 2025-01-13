Kambi Group appoints Brian Dean as chief people officer

Former SKS365 People and Operations lead to drive Kambi’s global people and culture strategy, joining Kambi’s executive management team.

Press release.- Kambi Group has appointed Brian Dean as chief people officer, joining Kambi’s executive management team.

In his role as chief people officer, Dean will oversee all aspects of Kambi’s global People strategy, including evolving the company culture, developing talent and leadership capabilities, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and enriching the employee experience across all locations.

Dean brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently at European betting and gaming operator SKS365 where he worked for more than six years as chief people officer/chief operations officer. Prior to SKS365, he also held senior Business and HR roles at global brands including Barclays, HSBC, Vodafone and ACIN.

His appointment will see the People function represented at the executive management team level, underscoring Kambi’s commitment to its employees and recognising the critical role a strong and engaged workforce plays in driving business success.

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: “I am delighted to welcome Brian to Kambi as Chief People Officer. His appointment underscores our belief that people are at the heart of Kambi’s success. As we establish ourselves as the home of premium sports betting solutions, having someone of Brian’s calibre and experience in this critical role will ensure we can both attract and retain the best talent in the industry to drive the company forward.”

Brian Dean, chief people officer at Kambi, added: “I am thrilled to join Kambi at such an exciting time in its journey. The company’s emphasis on innovation and its people-first approach deeply resonated with me. I look forward to working closely with Werner and the leadership team to build on Kambi’s strong foundation and cultivate a workplace culture where employees can thrive and achieve their full potential.”