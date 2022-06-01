Caesars Racebook app goes live in Ohio and Florida

Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA Bets have partnered to launch the new horse racing account wagering app.

US.- Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA Bets, the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, have announced the launch of Caesars Racebook. The new horse racing account wagering app for iOS is live in Florida and Ohio. There are plans to add additional states throughout the year.

Caesars Racebook uses the NYRA Bets platform providing bettors with pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing content from more than 250 tracks around the world.

Some of the tracks that are included in the app are Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, Del Mar, Santa Anita, Keeneland, Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Harrah’s Philadelphia, and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs.

Like the Caesars Sportsbook app, Caesars Racebook offers bettors the chance to access the loyalty programme Caesars Rewards. NYRA Bets offer race replays and handicapping insights.

Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer of Caesars Digital, said: “The launch of Caesars Racebook is an important milestone as we continue to add wagering opportunities for our customers and livestreaming content for the first time.

“Caesars Racebook is truly differentiated as the first horse racing advance deposit wagering app to include our award-winning Caesars Rewards loyalty program. We look forward to welcoming new horse racing customers and existing fans onto the platform and to working with NYRA Bets to grow horse racing as we deploy Caesars Racebook with plans to launch in about 30 states across the country.”

Matt Feig, general manager of NYRA Bets, added: “The new Caesars Racebook app, which utilizes the NYRA Bets interface and technology, will expand access to world-class horse racing now and in the future,” said. “The partnership between NYRA Bets and Caesars is a win for horse racing, its stakeholders and countless racetracks around the world.”

The company also hosts the National Thoroughbred Racing Association’s National Handicapping Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas and has announced plans to build and operate a Harrah’s racetrack and casino in Columbus, Nebraska.

In January, Caesars Sportsbook announced a partnership with the New York Racing Association (NYRA). Through the deal, Caesars has become an official sports betting marketing partner and the title sponsor of the NYRA Turf Triple Series. Two months later, Caesars Sportsbook and NYRABets announced their partnership to launch the new horse racing app.

Mohegan Sun to host Belmont Stakes viewing party

The FanDuel sportsbook at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, in Connecticut, will host a viewing party for the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. The racing event features the third and final leg of the Triple Crown thoroughbred series on June 11.

The 11,000 square-foot sportsbook, which opened in March, will show the one-and-a-half-mile race on its 140-foot video wall. Bettors can also place wagers online and via the mobile app. Michael “Mut” Mutnansky will participate as the guest handicapper.

