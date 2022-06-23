Caesars Racebook expands to Montana and Oregon

After its launch in Ohio, Florida, and Indiana, the mobile sports betting app is adding two more states.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has expanded its mobile sports betting app into Montana and Oregon. Following the launch in Ohio and Florida at the start of June and then Indiana, Caesars Racebook has now gone live two more states.

The joint venture between Caesars Entertainment and NYRA Bets has expanded to its fourth and fifth US state just weeks after its initial launch.

Caesars Racebook offers bettors pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing content from more than 250 tracks around the world with betting on marquee tracks in the US and internationally. Tracks covered include Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, and Santa Anita, as well as Caesars-operated tracks such as Harrah’s Hoosier Park and Horseshoe Indianapolis.

Like the Caesars Sportsbook app, Caesars Racebook offers bettors the chance to access the loyalty programme Caesars Rewards. NYRA Bets offer race replays and handicapping insights.

In January, Caesars Sportsbook announced a partnership with the New York Racing Association (NYRA). Through the deal, Caesars became an official sports betting marketing partner and the title sponsor of the NYRA Turf Triple Series.

Caesars Sportsbook opens at Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field

The Caesars Sportsbook at Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field opened in downtown Phoenix. Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars had announced last year plans to build a “state-of-the-art sportsbook, sports bar, and broadcast studio”.

Their partnership grants Caesars Entertainment mobile sports betting market access and exclusive sponsorship in sports betting and daily fantasy sports for the D-backs.