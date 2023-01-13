Aruze Gaming signs deal with BetMGM in New Jersey

Many Aruze games will be released on BetMGM.

The developer has launched four Aruze slot titles, Ultra Stack Showgirls, Ultra Stack Lion, 8 Wealthy Lions, and Wolf 500g, on BetMGM’s platform.

US.- Aruze Gaming America has announced the launch of four of its slot titles on BetMGM’s platform in New Jersey. New titles Ultra Stack Showgirls, Ultra Stack Lion, 8 Wealthy Lions and Wolf 500g will debut for BetMGM’s customers.

More Aruze games will be released on BetMGM’s platform throughout 2023, including titles such as Rock Paper Scissors Instant Win.

Kurt Hansen, VP of igaming at Aruze, said: “Going into 2023, expanding our iGaming presence is a priority for Aruze. Transporting the fun of our award-winning games from the casino floor to the virtual world is an important development allowing players to play anytime, anyplace.

“By expanding our suite of products beyond the casino floor, we can cultivate an entirely new audience of Aruze fans who may not have a casino immediately accessible. BetMGM is a trusted and beloved operator, and we’re thrilled to be working with them to bring our titles to their players.”

Recently, Aruze Gaming America signed a licensing agreement for a strategic partnership with casino games manufacturer Play Synergy. Aruze’s suite of titles for use in Class II and Historical Horse Racing (HHR) will appear in North American jurisdictions on Play Synergy’s Speed and Hyper Speed cabinets.

In December, igaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group launched its new content and technology with BetMGM in Michigan.

BetMGM’s customers have now access to content such as Egyptian Magic from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab studio and exclusive titles from the firm’s partner studios, following the launch of Bragg’s new Remote Games Server (RGS) technology.

