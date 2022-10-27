Aruze Gaming America and Play Synergy sign partnership

Aruze’s games for use in Class II and Historical Horse Racing will appear on Synergy’s Speed and Hyper Speed cabinets.

US.- The developer Aruze Gaming America and casino games manufacturer Play Synergy have signed a licensing agreement for a strategic partnership. Aruze’s suite of titles for use in Class II and Historical Horse Racing (HHR) will appear in North American jurisdictions on Play Synergy’s Speed and Hyper Speed cabinets.

Aruze Gaming America president Rob Ziems said: “This partnership not only brings two leading companies together, but it also brings our best and most exciting titles to new markets across North America. Our partnership with Play Synergy has made expanding into Class II and HHR an obvious choice for us to bring our award-winning fun to even more gamers and gamblers.”

Frank Feng, Play Synergy president, added: “Class II and HHR are all about content. By expanding our partnership with Aruze, we gain immediate access to an extensive library of popular game themes as well as a library of themes that have not yet reached Class II and HHR.”

Play Synergy manufactures and distributes casino games including slot machines and table games. It also distributes game development technology.

Aruze Gaming recently named Lesley Hodges as its senior director of marketing. Hodges is responsible for designing, implementing, monitoring, and directing the company’s marketing strategies. It has also appointed Kurt Hansen as vice president of igaming.