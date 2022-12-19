BetMGM named Nashville Predators sports betting partner

The multi-year deal includes BetMGM-branded signage throughout Bridgestone Arena and a restaurant and bar at stadium suite level.

US.- BetMGM has announced a deal to become sports betting partner of the Tennessee ice hockey team the Nashville Predators. The multi-year agreement includes BetMGM-branded signage throughout Bridgestone Arena. The firm plans to open a branded BetMGM restaurant and bar on the arena’s suite level.

BetMGM will have its logo on the ice and on dasher boards during the games. The deal strengthens BetMGM’s presence in the state following its announcement as the Tennessee Titans’ first sports betting partner in 2020.

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said: “The Predators are a tremendous organization with one of the sport’s most passionate fanbases. “We look forward to our partnership with the team and the opportunity to elevate Nashville’s gameday experience.”

Nashville Predators president and CEO Sean Henry added: “We are always looking for ways to enhance Smashville and bring a better experience to the best fans in sports. Integrating an industry leader like BetMGM into our building is a tremendous opportunity and we hope to continue to grow our partnership in the years to come.”