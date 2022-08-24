Aruze Gaming appoints Lesley Hodges as senior director of marketing

Lesley Hodges has more than 20 years of experience in marketing in the gaming industry.

US.- Aruze Gaming America (AGA), a developer of gambling entertainment solutions for casinos, has named Lesley Hodges as its senior director of marketing. With more than 20 years of experience in marketing in the gaming industry, Hodges will be responsible for designing, implementing, monitoring, and directing the company’s marketing strategies.

She will also oversee market research, product planning and advertising functions as the company expands its gaming portfolio. Hodges previously worked at AGS and Bluberi.

Rob Ziems, president of Aruze Gaming, said: “Marketing supports sales teams and helps them support our customers. But we are also the guardians and evangelists of the company’s brand across many audiences.

“From the frontline technicians in the field, all the way through every level of the organisation, any communications we put out both internally and externally must always portray the company as what it is: an accessible, fun, intuitive and innovative gaming company that values its customers and its people.”

Hodges commented: “Marketing and communications are vital for sharing our vision with our customers and our partners. Being able to effectively communicate the strides we’re making in active play gaming is critical to our efforts to continuously innovate the gaming space and lead the way.”

In July, Aruze Gaming announced the addition of Kurt Hansen as vice president of igaming.

