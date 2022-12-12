Bragg Gaming Group launches new content with BetMGM in Michigan

The firm is now live with six igaming operators in three North American markets.

US.- Igaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group has announced that it has launched its new content and technology with BetMGM in Michigan. The company is now live with six igaming operators in three North American markets.

BetMGM’s customers have now access to content such as Egyptian Magic from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab studio and exclusive titles from the firm’s partner studios, following the launch of Bragg’s new Remote Games Server (RGS) technology.

Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon, said: “We have placed an emphasis on expanding our existing relationships with North American iGaming operators to include content from the new proprietary studios we launched this year, as well as exclusive games from our latest third-party studio collaborations.

“This new launch with BetMGM further expands on our successful execution of this strategy, which we expect will help drive consistent, long-term growth. We are pleased to build on our existing relationship with BetMGM and look forward to providing them with content that helps them continue engaging with their existing players at high levels and attract new players.”

Recently, Bragg Gaming Group launched its Atomic Slot Lab studio content for BetRivers customers in New Jersey. Residents in New Jersey will have access to titles from proprietary studios Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic and exclusive content from Galaxy Gaming, Bluberi, and Incredible Technologies.

They will also have access to titles from partner studios Sega Sammy Creation, King Show Games, and Gaming Arts. Bragg’s launch in New Jersey with RSI follows similar RGS technology and content launches in the US state of Michigan and in Ontario, Canada.

In September, Bragg Gaming Group announced it was unifying its companies under a single brand following its acquisitions of Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games. All group companies will now operate under the brand Bragg Gaming Group.

Play’n GO games now live in Michigan

Play’n GO’s rapid expansion into the North American regulated igaming market has continued with the launch of its world-class portfolio of titles in the state of Michigan.

Players in the Wolverine State are now able to partake in some festive fun through the launch of the title Xmas Joker and will soon be able to play more of the Swedish gaming giant’s unmatched slate of online slot titles including Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness, Crystal Sun and many more blockbuster games.